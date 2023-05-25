Crane (NYSE:CR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CR. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CR opened at $74.46 on Friday. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Crane

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.