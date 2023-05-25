Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Plans Variable Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.312 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRESY opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

