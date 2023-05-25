Crypterium (CRPT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.15 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $454,926.30 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,383,752 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars.

