CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.04

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.04 and last traded at $48.04, with a volume of 15391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.86.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,765 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 416,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.