CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CTP in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CTP Stock Performance

CTPVF opened at C$15.00 on Tuesday. CTP has a 1-year low of C$15.00 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.29.

About CTP

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

Further Reading

