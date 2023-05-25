CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading Down 16.7%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 255,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 385,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Featured Stories

