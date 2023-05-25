Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Cummins by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.01. The company had a trading volume of 298,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,162. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

