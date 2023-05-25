CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in CVS Health by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.58. 5,838,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,916,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

