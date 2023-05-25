Damstra Holdings Limited (ASX:DTC) Insider Morgan Hurwitz Buys 159,010 Shares

Damstra Holdings Limited (ASX:DTCGet Rating) insider Morgan Hurwitz purchased 159,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,925.75 ($7,950.50).

Morgan Hurwitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 19th, Morgan Hurwitz acquired 20,515 shares of Damstra stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$1,538.63 ($1,025.75).
  • On Tuesday, May 23rd, Morgan Hurwitz bought 189,781 shares of Damstra stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$13,854.01 ($9,236.01).

Damstra Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11.

About Damstra

Damstra Holdings Limited operates as an enterprise protection software provider in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, and internationally. Its enterprise protection platform integrates a range of modules and products that allows organizations to mitigate and reduce unforeseen and unnecessary business risks around people, workplaces, assets, and information.

