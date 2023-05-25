Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DNKEY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions.

