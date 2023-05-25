DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the April 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Clarus Securities upped their target price on DATA Communications Management from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

DATA Communications Management Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DCMDF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 73,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,797. DATA Communications Management has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

Data Communications Management Corp. is a communication solutions company, which engages in the provision of business communication solutions, bringing value and collaboration to marketing and operations teams in companies. The firm also offers direct marketing, commercial print services, labels and asset tracking, event tickets and gift cards, logistics and fulfilment, content and workflow management, data management and analytics, and regulatory communications.

Further Reading

