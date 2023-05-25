Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 211.8% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Data I/O by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Data I/O by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Data I/O by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 345,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Price Performance

Shares of Data I/O stock remained flat at $4.46 during trading on Thursday. 12,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,416. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.00. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on Data I/O in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Grant C. Record and Milt Zeutchel in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

