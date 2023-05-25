DeepOnion 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.29 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 94.9% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $597,198.73 and $11.29 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,920,443 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

