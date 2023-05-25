DeepOnion (ONION) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.90

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 94.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $660,321.79 and approximately $13.90 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00129298 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00061960 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039701 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00022760 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003799 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,920,419 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.