Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Hits $0.0502 on Major Exchanges

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $50.18 million and $14.37 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.05162579 USD and is up 16.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,493,083.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using U.S. dollars.

