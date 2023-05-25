Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as low as C$1.47. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 1,162,436 shares traded.

Denison Mines Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Denison Mines

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.