Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Shares Up 27.3%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Rating) shares shot up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,157,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 737% from the average session volume of 138,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali and Rwanda. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project that consists of a total of ten contiguous tenements covering an area of 410 square kilometers located in Western Mali.

