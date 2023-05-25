Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.53.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

