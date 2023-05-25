Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Trading 6.6% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $92.70 and last traded at $92.16. Approximately 2,906,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,365,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after buying an additional 1,117,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

