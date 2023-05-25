Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $929.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,367,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 55,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

