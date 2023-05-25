Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $38.56

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.56, but opened at $41.67. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 619,982 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $616,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

