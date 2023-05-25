Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Trading Down 7%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. 392,990 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on Discovery Silver from C$2.40 to C$2.85 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

