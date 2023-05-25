Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF – Get Rating) were down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.91. Approximately 22,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 52,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.28. The stock has a market cap of C$121.64 million and a PE ratio of -11.50.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

