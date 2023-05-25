Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.99. 50,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

