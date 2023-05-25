Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,230,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,189,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $903,124. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.