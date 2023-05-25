Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 846,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after purchasing an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,423,000 after purchasing an additional 717,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.36. 68,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

