Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 220 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.18.

SJM stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.50. The stock had a trading volume of 87,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,562. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

