Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 628,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,409. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

