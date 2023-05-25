Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 27,207 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,207 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,264,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,856,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,517,000 after acquiring an additional 597,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,722,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,844,000 after acquiring an additional 523,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,623,000 after acquiring an additional 393,499 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 29,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Further Reading

