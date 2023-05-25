Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 416 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 714,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

AMLP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 174,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,924. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

