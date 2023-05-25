Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$98.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83.

About Dollarama

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

