Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.39)-$(0.27) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.35). The company issued revenue guidance of $323-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.97 million. Domo also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.11)-$(0.07) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOMO. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Domo stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. 480,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,917. Domo has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $684,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $684,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David R. Jolley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $684,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 554,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,329. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Domo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Domo by 21.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.