Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Domo updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.11)-$(0.07) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(0.39)-$(0.27) EPS.

Domo Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 480,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,917. Domo has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

In other Domo news, Director John R. Pestana purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 5,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $72,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Pestana acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,983.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 554,810 shares of company stock worth $7,814,329. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Domo by 38.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Domo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

