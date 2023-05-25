Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.11)-$(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $78.5-79.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.73 million. Domo also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.39)-$(0.27) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 477,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $684,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 350,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,368.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,705.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $684,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $684,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 554,810 shares of company stock worth $7,814,329. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Domo by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Domo by 21.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

