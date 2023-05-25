Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $78,782.47 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,363 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,782.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,691,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,745,226.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,027 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,958.52.

On Thursday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,430 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.30.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $536,200.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 60,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $923,400.00.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Donegal Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.81. 285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $487.55 million and a PE ratio of -46.41.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 143,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Featured Stories

