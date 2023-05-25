DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells $613,423.36 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $613,423.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Keith Yandell sold 3,657 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $213,459.09.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DASH opened at $66.33 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 563,688 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

