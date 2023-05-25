Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.56

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 173038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at $33,653,821.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $1,103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,024,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,000 shares of company stock worth $8,515,570. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

