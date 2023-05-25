DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.51

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $11.70. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 343,358 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

About DRDGOLD

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 621.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Further Reading

