DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.51

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $11.70. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 343,358 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
DRDGOLD Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.
Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.