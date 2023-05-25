Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.09

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 32025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 82.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.