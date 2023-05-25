Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.50

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 450779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DX shares. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is -458.82%.

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Further Reading

