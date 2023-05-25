e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.22

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.22 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 12.77 ($0.16). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 13.53 ($0.17), with a volume of 157,041 shares traded.

e-therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £78.80 million, a PE ratio of -690.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 21.30.

About e-therapeutics

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

