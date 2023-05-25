Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Decreased by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $31,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,091 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,258 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.