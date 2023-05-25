Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $16.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ELAN. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -209.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also

