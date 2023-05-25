Elgethun Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Elgethun Capital Management reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.76. 257,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,288. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

