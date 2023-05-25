Elgethun Capital Management Grows Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises 1.3% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUD. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

