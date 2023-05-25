Elgethun Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IEFA traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $66.83. 8,275,625 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

