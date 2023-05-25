Elgethun Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Elgethun Capital Management decreased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FL. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,113,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,547,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Williams Trading cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.