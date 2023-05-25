Elgethun Capital Management Trims Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Elgethun Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,708,000 after acquiring an additional 146,306 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,898,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $30.02. 135,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

