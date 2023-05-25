ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €9.25 ($10.05) and last traded at €9.35 ($10.16). 61,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.60 ($10.43).

ElringKlinger Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $592.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.31.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

