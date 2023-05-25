EMG Holdings L.P. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

EMG Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,579 shares during the period. Great Ajax makes up 0.3% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 47,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

